UW study: Cannabis marketing designed to appeal to teens, kids despite state regulations

MADISON (WKOW) -- A study from the UW School of Medicine and Public Health found that marketing for recreational cannabis is disproportionately appealing to children and teens despite state laws attempting to prohibit it.
According to a news release from UW Health spokesperson Emily Kumlien, social media marketing from cannabis companies features content like memes and cartoon characters that kids would find appealing. UW pediatrics professor Dr. Megan Moreno said that cannabis companies regularly violate online marketing regulations and guidelines, with no system to ensure compliance with regulations.
“Some cannabis companies generated dozens of social media posts per day, and there is no current system in place to monitor or enforce these regulations on this scale. However, it was surprising to see how the presence of guidelines made a difference between states," Moreno said in the release.
Even in Washington state, where the sale and consumption of recreational cannabis is legal, displaying branded products online is banned by state regulations. However, the study found that 1 in 100 of social media posts from companies in Washington had that kind of content.
Moreno said that these companies work to appeal to kids despite these regulations, and encouraged parents to talk to their children about these ads, and encouraged more infrastructure to enforce the regulations already in place.
“It is important for them to know that the restrictions and requirements for how cannabis companies use social media are meaningful,” Moreno said in the release. “Steps to make these rules more impactful include having monitoring systems in place and designating consequences for violations of these restrictions and requirements.”
The study said a potential solution is banning cannabis companies from social media altogether.