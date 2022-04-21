UW study finds racial, rural disparities in diabetic foot ulcer treatment

MADISON (WKOW) — A new UW School of Medicine and Public Health study shows rural and Black patients are at higher risk for death or leg amputation due to diabetic foot ulcers.
The study was published online Thursday in the Journal of the American Medical Association Network by Dr. Megan Brennan. Brennan, an assistant professor of medicine who works with people suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, found that Black people living in rural areas are 10% more likely to die or require amputation due to these ulcers.
“We found yet another instance where a group of people are doing poorly due to disparities,’’ Brennan said in a UW Health news release. “They are undergoing major amputations at a rate that is much higher than it should be. Disparities happen in medicine and we need to recognize them before we can begin to address them.”
Brennan and her team studied Medicare data from 124,487 different patients with diabetic foot ulcers. The group as a whole had a 17.6% rate of death or amputation, while that figure was 21.9% for Black patients and an 18.3% rate for rural patients.
She said the data points to how these two separate disparities, among Black patients and rural patients, can amplify each other when they intersect. That 10.4% jump for Black patients in rural areas was twice what researchers expected to see.
As for solutions, Brennan works with the Rural Health Cooperative, designing better triage tools for rural health systems in 43 different states. With these systems, patients who need a specialist's care can be more easily referred to larger hospitals to prevent loss of life or limb.
Brennan is the co-director of the diabetic foot ulcer clinic at the William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison.