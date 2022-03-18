UW to host NCAA Tournament viewing party at Memorial Union

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the Badgers set to kick off their NCAA Tournament run against Colgate Friday night, UW-Madison has a prime venue set up for fans to come watch.
The Badgers will host a viewing party for Bucky's first-round matchup at Der Rathskeller inside the Memorial Union on Langdon Street. Tip-off is a late one, not starting until at least 8:50 p.m., but Union staff will be serving up food and drinks through halftime.
Admission is free to students and Union members, and the Wisconsin Union website said the SETT at Union South will not be showing the game.
