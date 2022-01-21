UW volleyball adds acclaimed Turkish defensive specialist

MADISON (WKOW) -- With the heavyweight backcourt tandem of Lauren Barnes and Georgia Civita wrapping up their college careers, UW volleyball may have just secured their heir apparent.
UW Athletics announced that Turkish defensive specialist Gulce Guctekin will be a member of the Badgers' 2022 recruiting class, and she comes with substantial pedigree. She was named Best Libero at the 2020 U19 Junior Championships as a member of the gold medal-winning Turkish squad.
Guctekin, a 5'5" Istanbul native, has competed in high-level club volleyball in Turkey since 2013, leading Fenerbache Sport Club to the junior national championship in 2019. She has also been voted Best Libero at the U17 and U19 Balkan Championships, as well as the 2018 European Volleball Confederation Championship.
"She is an exceptional talent and has been trained very well. She also has played against a very high level of competition and the experience that she will be coming in here with is unique. Her defensive range is special and she has great touch and feel on the ball," UW head coach Kelly Sheffield said in a news release from the athletic department.
Guctekin has big shoes to fill with the departures of Barnes and Civita. Barnes was arguably the best defensive player in the country during her last two years with the Badgers, and Civita overcame a torn ACL this past season to play a vital role in winning Wisconsin's first national title.
However, she will not be stepping into a barren backcourt. Iowa transfer Joslyn Boyer is set to return for her final season, and defensive specialists Anna MacDonald and Liz Gregorski are set to continue the proud Wisconsin defensive tradition.
She will join outside Ella Wrobel as the only members of UW's 2022 recruiting class at this time.
