UW volleyball earns No. 1 seed in NCAA Tournament, will host Quinnipiac in first round

MADISON (WKOW) -- The defending national champion Wisconsin will begin their title defense earning the No. 1 seed in the top right region of the bracket.
The Badgers will open up the 2022 Division I NCAA Tournament with Quinnipiac on Friday, December 2 at the UW Field House. The winner will face either TCU or No. 8 Washington on Saturday, December 3.
Wisconsin capped off their Big Ten season with a 19-1 record, which ties their best conference record in program history, while extending their match-win streak to 18 in a row.