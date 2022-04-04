UW-Whitewater provost named new interim chancellor

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- UW-Whitewater provost John Chenoweth will serve as the new interim chancellor for the university after the previous interim chancellor resigned Monday.
According to a news release from UW System spokesperson Mark Pitsch, Interim System President Michael Falbo made the announcement Monday, with Chenoweth set to succeed previous interim chancellor Jim Henderson Tuesday.
“This is an unexpected situation, but I am confident that Provost Chenoweth will maintain continuity at UW-Whitewater,” Falbo said in the release. “I thank Jim for his service.”
Chenoweth has served as UW-Whitewater provost since July 1, 2021. He previously worked as a dean in UW-Whitewater's College of Business and Economics, the largest such school in the state. He first started work in Whitewater in 2002.
UW System Board of Regents President Edmund Manydeeds III is expected to provide an update on the search for a new permanent chancellor at UW-Whitewater this week.