UWPD chief earns recognition from National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives

MADISON (WKOW) — The University of Wisconsin Madison's police chief earned a major award.
Chief Kristen Roman was recognized as the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executive's Woman Law Enforcement Executive of Year.
According to UWPD, this award is given to someone who has "made extraordinary accomplishments" in policing. Roman was nominated by her peers and selected by the NAWLEE board to get this award.
“I’m truly humbled and deeply grateful to receive this award, and so very honored to join such a prestigious and accomplished succession of women law enforcement executives,” Chief Roman said. “After 33 years of service filled with countless opportunities, challenges, lessons, and rewards, there’s one thing I know for certain: I would not be where I am today were it not for the many brave women who came before me and all those who have helped me along the way.”