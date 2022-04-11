Verona students compete in African American History Challenge

VERONA (WKOW) — The Verona Area School District held an African American History Challenge Monday that students from across the district could participate in.
Local non-profit 100 Black Men of Madison held the event at Verona Area High School, also bringing in students from Badger Ridge Middle School and Savanna Oaks Middle School. 100 Black Men of Madison is a scholarship program designed to promote the study of African American history, and students competed in a quiz show to test their knowledge.
"Even though you may not be the participant that is on the stage, you are part of the learning and growing efforts to help all of our students understand the richness and thoroughness of African American history. And they are also spreading that knowledge throughout the school as well," said Dr. Tremayne Clardy, Verona Area School District Superintendent.
Winners at both the middle and high school levels will advance to a county-wide competition. From their, winners of a following regional competition will go to the national championship in Florida. The national competition is named after Brace B. Godfrey, who founded the 100 Black Men chapter in Baton Rouge.
Dr. Floyd Rose of 100 Black Men of Madison introduced the competitors at Monday's event. The organization has run this history challenge in Dane County for almost 30 years, with the first national competition held in 1995.
Every participant got $25 to start an investment fund for their college education moving forward.