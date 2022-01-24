 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with total
accumulations of two to three inches. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, bitterly cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero.

* WHERE...Columbia and Dane Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.
For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 3 AM to noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions which will likely
impact the morning. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Vice President, Second Gentleman to visit Milwaukee Monday

Kamala

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are set to visit Milwaukee Monday.

A release from the White House says the couple will arrive at General Mitchell International Airport around 1:20 p.m. for a tour of the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership/Building Industry Group Skilled Trades Employment Program building. 

After the tour, the Vice President will deliver remarks to highlight the historic funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remove and replace lead pipes in Wisconsin and across the country. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will also deliver remarks. 

 

The Vice President and the Second Gentleman will leave Milwaukee around 4 o'clock Monday afternoon and will head back to Washington, DC. 

