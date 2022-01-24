Vice President, Second Gentleman to visit Milwaukee Monday

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff are set to visit Milwaukee Monday.
A release from the White House says the couple will arrive at General Mitchell International Airport around 1:20 p.m. for a tour of the Wisconsin Regional Training Partnership/Building Industry Group Skilled Trades Employment Program building.
After the tour, the Vice President will deliver remarks to highlight the historic funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to remove and replace lead pipes in Wisconsin and across the country. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan will also deliver remarks.
The Vice President and the Second Gentleman will leave Milwaukee around 4 o'clock Monday afternoon and will head back to Washington, DC.