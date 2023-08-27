VOTE: Endzone's Game of the Week (Week 3)

Vote for Endzone's Game of the Week (Week 3)
We're letting YOU decide where we should go for our Endzone Game of the Week! Vote below, and the matchup with the most votes will be the winner!
Conference play is underway in the Badger state. Our Week 3 choices for Endzone's Game of the Week include early-season clashes as teams begin the quest for their conference crowns.
Sun Prairie East (1-1) at Waunakee (2-0)
Seeking redemption after their Week 2 loss, the Cardinals will hit the road to open Badger-Large play against the undefeated Warriors.
Lake Mills (1-1) at Edgewood (1-1)
In a Capitol Conference battle, the L-Cats and Crusaders will face off in downtown Madison. Edgewood claimed last season's meeting in shootout fashion, 49-35.
Lodi (2-0) at Lakeside Lutheran (1-1)
The Blue Devils and Warriors finished with identical conference records (5-2) in 2022. Lodi came away with the 21-7 victory when the two met last season.