Waukesha will construct permanent monument commemorating Christmas parade tragedy

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — Just over four months after a man drove an SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, killing six people and injuring over 60 others, the city announced plans to build a permanent memorial.
According to a story by our ABC News affiliate WISN, the city of Waukesha will construct a monument for the tragedy in Grede Park. Tamara Rosentreter, a member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies who was injured in the incident, acclaimed the site choice.
"I think Grede Park is going to be amazing. There's so much open space. We're able to kind of structure it to formulate what we need in Waukesha," Rosentreter told WISN.
The park is on Riverwalk Drive near downtown Waukesha, across the street from the site of the original temporary memorial in Veteran's Park. The items from that commemoration are now preserved at the Waukesha County Historical Society.
The stated goal of the memorial is to offer a space for community members to heal and reflect on the events from November.
Darrell Brooks currently faces more than 70 charges after he allegedly drove his car through the parade. He is set to appear in court next April 4.