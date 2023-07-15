'We all share that Motion W': 'Battle 4 Wisconsin' softball event connects Badgers from past and present

MADISON (WKOW) -- In its second year, Alec Ingold's 'Battle 4 Wisconsin' charity softball event was a smash hit for those who participated.
Ingold's primary goal was to raise funds for his foundation. In the process, the event gave former and current UW football stars a chance to go head-to-head.
"[To have] the opportunity to wear that motion W, I think that's what we all share. And that's what really makes moments like this pretty special," said Ingold, who is currently a fullback for the Miami Dolphins.
Current UW inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta served as the captain for his team. Partly showing it through playful trash talk, Njongmeta expressed how he and his teammates valued connecting with the UW alumni.
"Looking up to all those guys coming up and then being out here playing with them. It was great," Njongmeta said.
Current Saints linebacker Zack Baun loves returning to Madison for the memories and to meet the next generation of Badgers.
"Before the game, it was so cool to see the guys I played with yet that are still with the badgers and just tell them how proud I am of them. And then the next generation like I want to see the Badgers do well every time I come back," Baun said.
The 2023 Battle 4 Wisconsin charity softball event was held at Warner Park, home of the Madison Mallards.