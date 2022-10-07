MADISON (WKOW) -- For the Week 8 highlights, Pablo Iglesias brings you the thrilling action from some of the top matchups in our area as the regular season winds down.
Week 8 High School Highlights
Pablo Iglesias
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today