Well-loved Madison bartender killed in Florida hit-and-run

SARSOTA (WKOW) — A Madison woman well-known among several east side bars died Wednesday after being hit by a car when she was trying to cross a highway in Fort Myers, Florida.
According to a report by ABC 7 in Sarasota, Mary Reed was attempting to cross San Carlos Boulevard Wednesday night when she was struck by a white sedan driving southbound. A second car tried to swerve to avoid Reed but struck her as well. Reed died at the scene due to her injuries.
The white sedan fled the scene before police arrived, and the Florida Highway Patrol is still searching for the driver, as well as leading the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
If you witnessed this incident or have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. https://t.co/U0CkXqIyx3— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) March 10, 2022
Reed had been a fixture at east side bars, working at Ale Asylum, Brothers Three, Crystal Corner Bar and Dive Inn, per the Wisconsin State Journal. Friend Michael Ward posted on Facebook about her loss, calling her a "local nightlife celebrity."
"She touched many lives & was well-known in the Madison music scene. She was loved by many of the east hipsters in the Willie Street area & will be greatly missed," Ward said in the post.