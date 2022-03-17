What to expect from Wisconsin's tournament opener

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- After closing out a surprisingly strong season with two disappointing losses, the Badger basketball team is set to put that behind them in the NCAA Tournament.
Wisconsin kicks off their postseason against the Patriot League champion Colgate Raiders at 8:50 p.m. Friday. Wisconsin is favored by 7.5 points per Caesars Sportsbook.
The Raiders roll in to Friday's matchup on a 15-game winning streak, propelled by their 40.3% shooting from beyond the arc, good for second in the country. That figure doesn't come from a small sample size either; Colgate makes 9.9 threes per game, good for 12th in the country.
Colgate depends on its senior backcourt tandem of Nelly Cummings (14.5 points per game/2.9 rebounds per game/3.4 assists per game) and Jack Ferguson (12.6 ppg/4.5 rpg) for the bulk of its offense. Ferguson in particular is a huge threat from deep, draining 90 triples on the season, good for a 42.25% clip that ranks 14th in the NCAA.
Wisconsin matches up well with this threat, as its starting lineup includes three plus-defender guards in Johnny Davis, Brad Davison and Chucky Hepburn. Wisconsin defends the perimeter well, holding their opponents to just a 32.3% clip and allowing just 6.2 made threes per game.
The Badgers have an above-average scoring offense this seasons by their standards, putting up 70.7 points per game while allowing just 66.5. Wisconsin shoots a respectable 42.5% from the field, propelled in no small part by Davis' excellent midrange jump shots, but Bucky has struggled from deep all year. Wisconsin shoots just 31.2% from deep, their lowest mark this century.
Wisconsin is well-positioned to defend Colgate's long-distance barrage, but they need to stay consistent on the offensive end to secure the game.
This matchup is likely to come down to Wisconsin's showing on the offensive end. Johnny Davis is coming off an ankle injury and one of his worst performances of the season against Michigan State (3/19 shooting, 11 points, 11 rebounds) and is primed for a bounce-back game.