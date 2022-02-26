WIAA local wrestlers claim state titles

MADISON (WKOW) -- The greater Madison area was well-represented on championship Saturday at the Kohl Center for the WIAA Boys' State Wrestling Individual Finals.
Nicolar Rivera (Stoughton, 126), Aedon Sinclair (Milton, 170), and Jackson Mankowski (Madison Lafollette, 220) claimed titles in the Division 1 bracket.
Charlie Medut (106) and Reid Spurley (113) went back-to-back for Dodgeville in Division 2. Danny Heiser (Evansville, 120) and Zane Licht (Lodi, 152) also finished at the top of the D2 brackets.
The WIAA 2022 State Team Wresting Tournament will be held on March 4-5 at the UW Field House. The quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will take place on Friday, March 4 and the championship will be on Saturday, March 5 beginning at 3 p.m.