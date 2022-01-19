 Skip to main content
Winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Spooner

  • Updated
Powerball Generic

SPOONER (WKOW) -- A Marathon store in Spooner sold the first ever million-dollar ticket awarded on a Monday drawing in Wisconsin.

Spooner Marathon store manager Tiffany Nutt said the tickets are well-sold in her store.

"I hope the winner is someone who really needs it. Lottery tickets are popular in our store. We sell a lot of scratch games, but we sell quite a bit of Powerball too," Nutt said in the release.

The winning ticket matched five out of five numbers but not the Powerball. This is the first-ever million-dollar ticket awarded on a Monday drawing in Wisconsin.

As a result of the winning ticket, the store earned $20,000. 

