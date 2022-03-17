Wisconsin DHS reports three child flu deaths

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported three deaths in children under 18 due to complications from influenza, the first pediatric flu deaths of the 2021-22 season.
According to a news release from the DHS, flu cases are on the rise in Wisconsin as of late, and officials strongly recommend the influenza vaccine for all Wisconsinites over the age of six months. It's highly recommended for people at risk for serious illness, such as pregnant people, seniors over 65 and people with chronic health conditions.
“It is important to remember that along with COVID-19, other communicable diseases such as flu are circulating in our communities. Each of these alone can pose serious health risks for children, and co-infection can occur. It is not too late for Wisconsinites to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others,” State Health Officer Paula Tran said in the release.
You can get your flu shot and your COVID-19 vaccine in the same appointment, and you can use the vaccine finder tool to find appointments for either or both.
Beyond vaccinations, DHS recommends taking the following steps to protect yourself and your loved ones from influenza:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water.
- Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.
- Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.
- Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.
- Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.