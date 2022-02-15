Wisconsin DNR now accepting applications for conservation wardens

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is now accepting applications for the 2023 class of conservation wardens, with approximately 12 full-time positions available.
According to a news release from the DNR, conservation wardens are trained law enforcement officers who work to enforce laws surrounding fish, wildlife, state parks and forests and the environment. They also work as educators, teaching Wisconsinites about natural resources, outdoor safety and conservation.
"We're looking for people that that are passionate about protecting natural resources, that are passionate about interacting with communicating with and helping the public. And that are that are willing, capable and comfortable with working with the diverse groups of people that that... live in our communities all across the state," DNR law enforcement supervisor John Sinclair said.
All applicants must be at least 21, with at least 60 college credits or plans to earn that many within the next five years. Applications for the training, which takes place in October, are due March 6.
"We have vacant stations from the North Woods down to the southeast. And so it's really important that we get the message out in those local communities because wardens are a member of their community," program manager Cara Kamke said.
Click here to fill out an application for the conservation warden position.