Wisconsin DNR seeks landowners to host hunters with disabilities

MADISON (WKOW) -- People living with a disability have an opportunity to deer hunt this fall, but landowners are needed to host them.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is looking for landowners to host hunters for the 2023 Gun Deer Hunt for Hunters with Disabilities.
To host a hunt, landowners must have at least 60 acres available to accommodate at least three hunters.
Participating landowners have opened their properties for this special hunt since 1992, according to the DNR.
“For over 30 years, this unique hunt has allowed hunters with disabilities to experience the thrill of hunting whitetails,” said Ally Magnin, DNR assistant deer and elk specialist, in a statement. “It’s a special opportunity for those who experience unique challenges and is only possible through the generous support of our landowner sponsors. Their willingness to partner with hunters and open their land is why this hunt continues to thrive.”
About 400 hunters participate in the event each year.
To host, landowners should fill out an application online by Aug. 1. The 2023 hunt will take place Oct. 7-15.
Those interested in participating in the event as a hunter can learn more online.
For more information, visit the DNR’s Deer Hunting for Hunters with Disabilities webpage or contact Ally Magnin at ally.magnin@wisconsin.gov.