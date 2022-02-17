Wisconsin DNR to issue refunds for 2021 fall wolf harvest permit application fee

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will refund the $10 wolf harvest permit application fee following a federal ruling putting wolves back on the Federal Endangered Species List.
According to a news release from the DNR, wolves in the lower 48 states are now federally endangered, meaning Wisconsin does not have the authority to start a wolf harvest season. The DNR will refund all application checks via mail, and ask Wisconsinites to allow 4-6 weeks for delivery.
The new ruling also invalidates permits to private landowners allowing the use of lethal force against wolves on their property, as well as banning the DNR itself from using "lethal control" methods. Dog hunters will no longer be allowed to pursue wolves to train hunting dogs.
If you suspect wolves have attacked livestock or pets, or see wolves acting threateningly, contact the US Department of Agriculture-Wildlife Services at 715-369-5221 if in northern Wisconsin, or 920-324-4514 in southern Wisconsin.