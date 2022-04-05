Wisconsin DOT to hold public meetings on future Beltline plans

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation — Southwest Region will hold two public meetings to discuss a long-term study on the future of the Beltline.
According to a news release from the City of Monona, the Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) corridor study will be used to find solutions for safety, accessibility and mobility issues along the Beltline between US Hwy 14 in Middleton and County Hwy N in Cottage Grove. The study is expected to be completed in 2023.
"The public plays an important role in the study process, and we encourage residents and anyone that travels the Beltline to attend one of the two meetings to learn about the study process and provide insights and feedback. The same material will be presented at each meeting," the city stated in the release.
The meetings will be held at 5 p.m. on April 12 and 13. The first meeting will be held in the Madison Memorial High School commons at 201 South Gammon Road, and the second will be held in The Village on Park community room at 2300 South Park Street.
If you cannot attend either meeting, all of the materials from the presentations will be available online here starting April 14. You can watch the presentation video, view slides, take a survey and provide feedback through a comment form.
The stated objectives of the PEL studies are as follows:
- Improve safety for all travel modes
- Improve pedestrian and bicycle accommodations
- Enhance transit ridership and routing opportunities
- Improve connections across and adjacent to the Beltline for all travel modes
- Address Beltline infrastructure condition and deficiencies
- Address system mobility for all travel modes
- Limit adverse social, cultural, and environmental effects to the extent practicable
- Enhance efficient regional multimodal access to Madison metropolitan area economic centers
- Decrease Beltline traffic diversion impacts to neighborhood streets
- Complement other major transportation initiatives and studies in the Madison area
- Support infrastructure and other measures that encourage alternatives to single-occupancy vehicle travel
The city emphasized that the PEL study is a long-term planning process, and no additional construction projects for the Beltline have been planned at this time.