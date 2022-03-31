Wisconsin elected officials celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers proclaimed March 31 as International Transgender Day of Visibility Thursday, and elected officials across the state commemorated the occasion.
This is the second year the holiday has been recognized in Wisconsin. State Lawmakers Rep. Lee Snodgrass (D-Appleton), Rep. Marisabel Cabrera (D-Milwaukee), Sen. Tim Carpenter (D-Milwaukee), Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) and Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) issued a statement commemorating the occasion.
"As we honor International Transgender Day of Visibility, we recognize there is still work to be done to make our state a place of true equality. We believe everyone should be able to be their authentic selves and be welcomed, supported, and have the opportunity to thrive without fear or discrimination," the members said in a news release.
Milwaukee mayor Cavalier Johnson also held an event commemorating the occasion, saying the day represents the "beauty and resilience of transgender and non-binary people throughout history."
"Too often the trans community is told we have to wait, that it will get better soon, that trans rights need to be on the back burner or that they need to wait to be prioritized until it's the 'right time...' I'm here to remind everyone that when life gets better and easier for the most marginalized people, it gets better for everyone," transgender advocate Alex Corona said at the event.