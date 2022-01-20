 Skip to main content
Wisconsin fan banned from buying tickets after racist gesture at basketball game

MADISON (WKOW) -- The University of Wisconsin banned a fan from buying tickets to Badger games after he was removed by security for making a racist gesture during a basketball game at Northwestern.

According to a tweet from UW-Madison, he will be barred from purchasing tickets on UW's online platform and "is no longer welcome at UW Athletics events".

"We join with @UWBadgers and all #Badgers in condemning the abhorrent anti-Asian actions of an attendee at the Northwestern game this week. We applaud NU for removing him," UW announced in the tweet.

The man was removed by Northwestern security after making a "slant-eyes" gesture to the Wildcats student section.

