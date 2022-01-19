 Skip to main content
Wisconsin fan removed from Northwestern basketball game after making racist gesture

  Updated
 By Alec Ausmus

Badgers Fan Kicked Out for Racist Gesture

EVANSTON (WKOW) -- UW authorities opened an investigation after a Wisconsin fan was removed from a basketball game at Northwestern for taunting the Wildcats student section and making a racist gesture.

A video of the event shows the man making a "slant-eyed" gesture at the Northwestern student section during Wisconsin's 82-76 win Tuesday night. University spokesperson Meredith McGlone said UW is aware of the incident and are pursuing "appropriate action."

"We are deeply disturbed by this behavior and we find it abhorrent and disgusting," UW Athletics announced in an online statement. "This is no representation of what it means to be a Badger. We denounce any acts of racism or discrimination. We applaud Northwestern for removing this individual. His actions have no place at our events."

The individual has not been identified.

