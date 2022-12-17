Wisconsin lands former four-star QB transfer Nick Evers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's quarterback room will add on a big name in former Oklahoma QB Nick Evers, who a four-star recruit out of high school. Evers made the official commitment announcement on Saturday via Twitter.
The 19-year old announced his transfer portal entry on December 3 and is a listed as a top-10 player in his position across multiple recruiting sites. He appeared in one game with Oklahoma in 2022.
Freshmen Myles Burkett and Marshall Howe are currently Wisconsin's only rostered quarterbacks slated to return in 2023.
Former starter Graham Mertz entered the transfer portal earlier this month.