 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin lands former four-star QB transfer Nick Evers

  • Updated
  • 0
Wisconsin Nick Evers Commitment.jpg

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's quarterback room will add on a big name in former Oklahoma QB Nick Evers, who a four-star recruit out of high school. Evers made the official commitment announcement on Saturday via Twitter.

The 19-year old announced his transfer portal entry on December 3 and is a listed as a top-10 player in his position across multiple recruiting sites. He appeared in one game with Oklahoma in 2022.

Freshmen Myles Burkett and Marshall Howe are currently Wisconsin's only rostered quarterbacks slated to return in 2023.

Former starter Graham Mertz entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Tags

Recommended for you