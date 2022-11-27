Wisconsin making 'strong push' for Luke Fickell as head coach, per reports

MADISON (WKOW) -- ESPN college insider Pete Thamel first reported Wisconsin's aggressive pursuit in Luke Fickell as the Badgers' next head football coach.
There has yet to be an official announcement regarding the hire. However, an additional Thamel report indicates the UW program could make it official as early as Monday.
There's a few steps remaining for this deal to come together, per sources. It's expected to be finalized within the next 24 hours. All candidates, including interim coach Jim Leonhard, have been told they're not getting the job. https://t.co/FGSR7ibVgZ— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2022
Fickell led the Cincinnati Bearcats to the 2021 College Football Playoff while collecting a 57-18 record over six seasons.
He also has Big Ten experience serving as Ohio State's interim head coach in 2011 and eventually became Urban Meyer's defensive coordinator. The Buckeyes won the national championship in 2014.