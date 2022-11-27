 Skip to main content
Wisconsin making 'strong push' for Luke Fickell as head coach, per reports

MADISON (WKOW) -- ESPN college insider Pete Thamel first reported Wisconsin's aggressive pursuit in Luke Fickell as the Badgers' next head football coach.

There has yet to be an official announcement regarding the hire. However, an additional Thamel report indicates the UW program could make it official as early as Monday.

Fickell led the Cincinnati Bearcats to the 2021 College Football Playoff while collecting a 57-18 record over six seasons.

He also has Big Ten experience serving as Ohio State's interim head coach in 2011 and eventually became Urban Meyer's defensive coordinator. The Buckeyes won the national championship in 2014.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writer Jeff Potrykus and Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates also reported the Badgers are closing in on Fickell.

