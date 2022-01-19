Wisconsin National Guard members begin curriculum for nursing assistant training

MADISON (WKOW) -- 80 Wisconsin National Guard members began training as certified nurses' assistants this week as part of an ongoing effort to bring help to staff-strapped nursing homes across the state.
The guard members are training at Madison College, with plans to deploy them to nursing homes across Wisconsin by the end of the month. 80 more will start training next month for deployment at the end of February.
"Madison College is awesome. You know, all the teachers that have come out not only we volunteered to go but they also volunteered their time to come teach and share their knowledge. Because we have a lot of questions and they have the answers," Sgt. Andrew Moen said.
Six nursing homes currently have help from the Wisconsin National Guard, including one in Mineral Point and one in Wisconsin Dells.