Wisconsin National Guard members complete Madison College CNA training

MADISON (WKOW) -- 70 members of the Wisconsin National Guard completed a two-week training course at Madison College last week, and are now set to start assignments at hospitals and nursing homes across Wisconsin.
According to a news release from Evers' office, the guard troops join with 50 other troops working at healthcare facilities in 17 communities across Wisconsin. This program is designed to provide much-needed help for hospitals and nursing homes slammed by the omicron variant of COVID-19 and ongoing staffing shortages.
“With their help, we’ve been able to maintain bed capacity for patients while also giving our nursing staff respite from some of the tasks they were doing in addition to their regular nursing care,” Mayo Health Clinic Health System of La Crosse nurse manager Renee Groth said in the release.
Madison College will hold further training courses moving forward with Wisconsin National Guard members to support the state healthcare system. With this current class starting work, there are roughly 120 members of the guard working in healthcare throughout the state.