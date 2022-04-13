Wisconsin Natural Resources Board approves new bird hunting regulations

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board has approved a new set of regulations for the 2022 migratory bird hunting season.
According to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), changes to the existing framework come from input from both hunters and new scientific research. New regulations include:
- An updated definition to the Open Water Duck Zone boundary. Adjacent rooted vegetation, cattail mats and Long Tail and Little Tail points are now considered part of the mainland shore.
- Simplified regulations for open water restrictions on approved inland open water hunting lakes; the distance is now set at 500 feet.
- The north and open water zone and south zone scaup seasons have been re-formatted. The north and open water zone season will be structed as two scaup for the first 45 days of the season and one scaup for the final 15. The south zone season will stay as one scaup for the first 15 days and two scaup for the final 45.
“We used all the tools in our toolbox to collect public input. We used virtual meetings and expanded online outreach to ensure engagement with our customers. In total, we received more than 1,400 comments regarding the 2022 waterfowl season proposals," DNR migratory bird ecologist Taylor Finger said in the release.
Here are the listed dates and restrictions for the 2022 migratory bird hunting seasons. Click here to learn more about waterfowl hunting in Wisconsin.
Early Teal: September 1 - September 9, limit of six teal per day.
Early Goose: September 1 - September 15, limits of five Canada geese per day and 20 light geese per day.
Mourning Dove: September 1 - November 29, limit of 15 doves per day.
Woodcock: September 24 - November 7, limit of three birds per day.
Duck Season
Opening Day shooting hours will begin one half-hour before sunrise for all regular waterfowl hunting seasons
Youth Hunt: September 17 - September 18
North Zone: September 24 - November 22
South Zone: October 1 - October 9; October 15 - December 4
Open Water Zone: October 15 - December 13
Duck Bag Limits: Total daily bag limit is six ducks regardless of species, including a maximum of:
- Four mallards, two of which may be hens
- Two black ducks
- Two canvasbacks
- Three wood ducks
- One pintail
- Two redheads
- Five mergansers, two of which may be hooded mergansers