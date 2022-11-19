Wisconsin sneaks away with 15-14 win vs. Nebraska, extends bowl eligibility streak

LINCOLN, Neb. (WKOW) -- Coming off a tough loss against Iowa, the Wisconsin Badgers were hoping to bounce back against a struggling Nebraska team.
The Badger offense was held scoreless in the first half while the Cornhuskers struck midway in the second quarter via the Trey Palmer touchdown reception.
In the second half, Wisconsin lost a huge part of their defense after Nick Herbig was disqualified for targeting. Herbig was later ejected due to an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for celebrating on the field without a helmet.
The Cornhuskers added on to their lead with another Palmer touchdown to make it 14-3.
Wisconsin mounted a comeback scoring a pair of touchdowns including a final-minute QB sneak by Graham Mertz with 35 seconds left.
The Badgers (6-5, 3-4) are now bowl eligible after earning their sixth win of the season, extending their bowl eligibility streak to 21 straight seasons.
Wisconsin will host Senior Day next Saturday against Minnesota.