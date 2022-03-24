Wisconsin unemployment rate falls below three percent

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development published Bureau of Labor Statistics data Thursday showing Wisconsin's unemployment rate has dropped below 3%.
According to a news release from the DWD, the 2.9% rate ties Wisconsin's all-time lowest unemployment levels. The private sector added 20,700 jobs from January 2022 to February 2022.
"These numbers show that Wisconsin's economy is growing as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but with global unrest threatening markets, job number fluctuations could be more common in the coming months as companies navigate changing supply lines and continued economic uncertainties," DWD secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said in the release.
Wisconsin's labor force participation rate sits at 66.4%, 4.1% higher than the national average.
The department's chief economist, Dennis Winters, said the number of jobs the state added in February was higher than they expected.
"We're opening up a lot of venues, especially on the leisure and hospitality side, and things are returning to somewhat normal," he said.
He does expect the numbers to fluctuate a bit in the coming months, but says the numbers show that the state's economy continues to move forward.