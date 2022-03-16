Wisconsin Veterans Museum to open exhibit showcasing veteran art

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is opening a new exhibit presenting the works of military printmakers with ties to Wisconsin.
According to a news release from museum spokesperson Jennifer Stevenson, the "Wisconsin Was There: Sharing the Legacies of Printmakers Who Served in the Military" exhibit will feature 20 military printmakers connected to the Dairy State. The works range from Civil War-era to contemporary post-9/11 works.
"For the printmaker, especially those who served between the Civil War and World War II, their skillset in the visual arts was critical to military mission readiness. Trades such as engravers, lithographers, draftsman, and publishers were recruited for the war effort," Stevenson said in the release.
In World War II, printmakers were part of the Target Identification Unit, a group of printmakers who used a technique patented by Navy cartographer Richard Florsheim to identify enemy bombers. Milwaukee-born Gerald Geerlings created the unit, and all the members continued to serve in civilian roles throughout the country after the war.
