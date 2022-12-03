Wisconsin volleyball to face Marquette at Fiserv Forum in 2023

MADISON (WKOW) -- Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum will host its first NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball game when Wisconsin and Marquette face off September 2023.
Both programs are nationally-ranked in the AVCA Coaches' Poll and earned the honors of hosting their first and second round matches in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
"This is an exciting announcement and I’m thrilled that our volleyball team will have the opportunity to play in such a terrific venue. We are always seeking impactful experiences for our student-athletes and this promises to be a special event," said UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh.
Head coach Kelly Sheffield added on to the exciting news in anticipation for next year's game.
"The sport has never been better than it is right now, and we are excited to continue this great rivalry and move it into bigger venues where more fans can experience watching the match in person," Sheffield said.
Tickets for the September 13 match will go on sale summer 2023.