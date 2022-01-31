WisDOT improves winter road conditions map

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has updated 511wi.gov to expand and improve winter road conditions.
Starting Monday, more than 14,000 miles of roadway will be updated at least twice an hour by devices pulling in data. Previously only 3,700 miles were covered by field observation and could only be updated every several hours.
According to a news release from WisDOT, the Maintenance Decision Support System (MDSS) counties use to schedule plowing and salting will provide data for the road conditions map. The MDSS generates models for the state based on the following data points:
- Atmospheric and road weather sensors along the roadway and at airports
- Information from snowplows enabled with Geographic Information Systems (GIS)
- Information from the National Weather Service.
“Safety is core to our mission,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in the release. “We’re proud to find new ways to leverage technology to improve service and give the public a more clear and accurate idea of how to prepare for the drive ahead.”
WisDOT began cataloging road conditions online in 2013, with personnel manually reporting conditions from the field. Using MDSS technology, WisDOT can update conditions with greater consistency.
In the release, WisDOT recommended taking the following measures before driving in the winter:
- Visit 511wi.gov online, or download the 511wi smartphone app.
- In the map legend, make sure “winter road conditions” is checked.
- Look for the colors outlining the roadways near you.
- Conditions include good winter driving, slippery stretches, snow covered, ice covered, and travel not advised.