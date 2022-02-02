Woman dies after Saturday hit-and-run

MADISON (WKOW) -- A 65-year-old woman died Monday after a Saturday morning crash on Madison's east side.
According to an updated incident report from Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, she was in critical condition for several days before dying. She was initially pinned inside the car after the crash, unable to get out until the Madison Fire Department pulled her out.
The other driver in the crash, identified as Marcus Longino, initially fled the scene, entering a nearby home. He eventually complied with police and was arrested without incident.
Longino may face charges for OWI causing great bodily harm, hit-and-run, burglary, disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property. Fryer did not specify any new charges following the woman's death.