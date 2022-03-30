YMCA of Dane County reports $1.5 million in improvements during COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON (WKOW) -- YMCA of Dane County worked to renovate various facilities over the course of mandatory COVID-19 shutdowns, having now invested more than $1.5 million in facilities since March 2020.
According to a news release from YMCA of Dane County spokesperson Scott Shoemaker, the company's improvements largely came in three areas; member amenities, facility enhancements and general infrastructure. While the Y was distributing more than 500,000 free meals to those in need, they were also working to build on their existing spaces.
“As COVID continues to recede, and life feels more and more normal, the Y is uniquely positioned to help people reconnect and start toward healthier versions of themselves," YMCA of Dane County president and CEO Mark Westover said in the release.
YMCA of Dane County's improvements include the following:
Member Amenities
- State-of-the-art fitness equipment upgrades at all branches
- East and West locker room renovations including digital keyless lockers
- Two Lu Interactive Playgrounds that combine learning and physical activity via an electronic platform Improved hospitality: Community/Common gathering space renovations, including furniture and decor, and a partnership with Beans & Cream
Facility Enhancements
- Watch Me Grow child care security system at all branches
- Backboards and scoreboards in East and West gyms
- Constructed secure child care entrance at West
- Sun Prairie Child Watch room relocation
- Installed virtual fitness studio at Sun Prairie
- Renovated West 4k room
Infrastructure
- Antiviral sanitizing equipment
- New roof and windows at West
- New East roof
- New pool filtration systems at East and West
- Still to come: Sun Prairie parking lot resurfacing and additional child care rooms at East
“I see people at the Y that shied away from being out and about but maintained their membership and supported our organization. They’re back in our buildings and greeting and hugging friends that they haven’t seen in person in months or even years," Westover said.