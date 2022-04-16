Your guide to the Bucks-Bulls playoff series

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- As the Bucks launch their 2021 NBA title defense, they get to kick off their run against a familiar opponent they’ve dominated in recent years.
The Bucks tip off against the Chicago Bulls Sunday at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on TNT as the third seed in the Eastern Conference, with a clear path to another trip to the Finals. This is Milwaukee’s second straight year as the three seed in the East, and they have a favorable matchup with the Bulls.
Chicago had a strong bounce-back year after several directionless losing seasons, with the acquisitions of All-Stars in shooting guard DeMar DeRozan (27.9 points per game, 4.9 assists per game) and center Nikola Vucevic (17.6 ppg, 11 rebounds per game) propelling the Bulls to a 46-36 record.
However, injuries have decimated the Bulls of late. Starting point guard Lonzo Ball is done for the season with a knee injury, and key bench guards Alex Caruso and Coby White are struggling with injuries as well. After an encouraging start to the season, the Bulls went just 8-15 after the All-Star break, losing four of their last five to close out the season.
Guard/forward Zach LaVine (24.4 ppg/4.6 rpg/4.5 apg), long the best player in Chicago and a member of the gold-medal winning 2021 US Olympic team, will need to put in a heroic effort to give the Bulls a shot, and even that might not be enough. Since head coach Mike Budenholzer arrived in Milwaukee in 2018, the Bucks are 13-1 against the Bulls.
While the Bulls’ offensive bounce-back has come on stronger than many expected, their defense has struggled. Going by defensive rating, a metric that aims to calculate a team’s defensive performance in one statistic, the Bulls have the 22nd-best defense in the NBA, in the same neighborhood as non-playoff teams like the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers. The Bulls surrender 49.4 points in the paint per game, which does not bode well considering their opponent.
Vucevic and fellow big man Tristan Thompson are both primarily offensive presences in the paint, and while that scores the Bulls a lot of points, it means that they have little capacity for handling Bucks superstar and reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks power forward is a chief contender for the regular season MVP this year, putting up an absurd 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game, and he will go barreling into the paint any chance he gets.
If the Bulls put enough attention toward Giannis to slow him down, they’ll struggle to stop his complementary stars in point guard Jrue Holiday and small forward Khris Middleton. Holiday is a defensive wizard who locks down opposing guards with ease, even keeping future Hall of Famer Chris Paul under wraps during last year’s finals, and he also constantly slashes toward the basket. Middleton is as streaky as anyone in the NBA, but when he finds his groove, he can get any shot he wants.
The Bulls are on the upswing as a franchise after several years in the doldrums, but they’re still not quite there, and the injuries aren’t helping. In a season or two, when younger players like White and shooting guard Ayo Dosunmu have had time to mature into proper NBA players, the Bulls might be a tougher challenge for the Bucks. For now, Milwaukee should advance with relative ease.