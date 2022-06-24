'Total uncertainty': A.G. Kaul says it's unclear if Wisconsin abortion ban is enforceable

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's top cop said Friday the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade does not necessarily mean the state's 1849 abortion ban went back into effect.
Attorney General Josh Kaul added the Wisconsin Department of Justice would not use any of its resources to help police or district attorneys investigate abortions, even if the state ban is upheld in court.
Kaul argued it was unclear with a 173-year-old law could go back into effect following the Supreme Court ruling. He cited abortion restrictions passed and signed in the previous decade under former Gov. Scott Walker.
"It's very unclear right now, what the law in Wisconsin even is," Kaul said Friday in an interview. "We have this 19th-century ban but, subsequently, the legislature passed a series of laws that regulate abortion based on the premise that it is lawful."
Among the bills signed under Walker and then-Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who's now running for governor, were measures cutting state funding for Planned Parenthood and requiring women to get an ultrasound before getting an abortion.
With Roe being struck down, the issue is once again up to states to decide. Rep. Barbara Dittrich (R-Oconomowoc) said it was highly unlikely the GOP-controlled legislature would make any changes to the 1849 law, at least not until after the November election and a new legislature is seated in January.
"I haven't seen a lot of motivation to change [the law] at this point," Dittrich said. "But, as you know, we're in the middle of the campaign season, which is the exact wrong time to be enacting legislation."
While the number of abortions provided in Wisconsin has fallen from more than 21,000 in 1980 to 6,430 in 2020 according to Department of Health Services records, Dittrich said it was still important to have a state ban in place.
Abortion providers in border states like Illinois and Minnesota have said they're prepared to take in more Wisconsin patients. Dittrich said the idea of women still seeking abortions, only now in other states, didn't change her support of the law.
"I don't live under any illusions that people are not gonna go to Illinois to do that if they are really that motivated to have an abortion," she said. "But let that be on the heads of those who are in Illinois, rather than us."
Both liberals and conservatives have said they expect lawsuits to challenge the validity of the 1849 ban, which makes it a felony to provide an abortion. The law only allows exceptions for cases where a mother's life is at risk and does not allow for mothers to be prosecuted.
Kaul said the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) was still assessing whether it would argue in court against the state's abortion ban. He added the agency would share more information about its plans next week.
The one certainty for the DOJ, Kaul said, was it wouldn't help any other state agencies investigate or prosecute abortions. He argued doing so would hamper the DOJ's ability to investigate murders and internet crimes against children, among others.
"To me, diverting resources from those vitally important purposes, to investigating or prosecuting people under a 19th Century law, that had been understood to be unconstitutional for two generations, would be a serious misuse of DOJ resources," Kaul said.
Kaul's Republican opponents in the race for attorney general, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney and former state representative Adam Jarchow, both said they would enforce the abortion ban if elected.