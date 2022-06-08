 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tourism surged in Wisconsin in 2021

dane farmers market.jpg

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- New numbers show tourism is bouncing back in Wisconsin.

Visitors to the state generated an economic impact of almost $21 billion in 2021.

The Wisconsin Department of tourism says all 72 counties reported double-digit growth over 2020.

Officials say tourism supported almost 170,000 full and part-time jobs last year.

In Dane County, visitors infused more than a billion dollars into the local economy last year.

Destination Madison says that's more than a 30% increase from the year before. 

Officials say Dane County isn't expected to reach pre-pandemic numbers until mid 2023. 

They're trying to speed that up by bringing into town more conventions and sporting events. 