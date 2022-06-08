Tourism surged in Wisconsin in 2021

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- New numbers show tourism is bouncing back in Wisconsin.
Visitors to the state generated an economic impact of almost $21 billion in 2021.
The Wisconsin Department of tourism says all 72 counties reported double-digit growth over 2020.
Officials say tourism supported almost 170,000 full and part-time jobs last year.
In Dane County, visitors infused more than a billion dollars into the local economy last year.
Destination Madison says that's more than a 30% increase from the year before.
Officials say Dane County isn't expected to reach pre-pandemic numbers until mid 2023.
They're trying to speed that up by bringing into town more conventions and sporting events.