Tow truck driver ticketed in near-miss on HWY 151 in Platteville

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) — A tow truck driver got off with a speeding ticket after narrowly avoiding a crash Wednesday, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Officer.
According to Grant County Sheriff Nathan Dreckman, authorities got a report that a tow truck had entered a construction zone on HWY 151 near Platteville. The report claimed the truck hit traffic barrels before entering the northbound lane while facing south.
Dreckman said the tow truck was carrying a full-size semi and loaded trailer, weighing in total around 79,000 pounds.
The driver, identified as Wyatt Kisling, 24, of Dubuque, Iowa, told police he didn't fully realize he was entering a construction zone with a lane closure. Noticing the cars braking in front of him and realizing he couldn't stop, Kisling opted to drive into the median to avoid a crash.
Dreckman said the truck came to rest facing southbound in the northbound lanes. The tow truck was minorly damaged, and the semi it was towing was moderately damaged.
No injuries were reported.
Dreckman said the construction zone was "fully marked with numerous orange warning signs prior to the active construction zone."
In addition, Dreckman said there was a digital message board placed in Lafayette County, before exit 21, with a message reading "Concrete Work Ahead, Please Slow Down."
Kisling was cited for driving too fast for conditions.