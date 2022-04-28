 Skip to main content
Town of Beloit Police investigating 'incidents' at The Club Tavern

BELOIT (WKOW) — The town of Beloit Police Department is asking for community help while officers investigate two incidents that may be related. 

According to a Facebook post from the department, they're investigating two incidents involving criminal damage to property and a burglary at The Club Tavern between 3 and 5:30 a.m. Thursday. 

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident or can identify the suspect and vehicle to call 608-757-2244. When calling, reference "Town of Beloit Police Department incidents." 

