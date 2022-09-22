Town of Beloit receives over $7.6M to rebuild aging fire station

BELOIT (WKOW) — The Town of Beloit was awarded over $7.6 million Thursday to rebuild an aging fire station, according to the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA).
In a release, the DOA said the funds will be used to update the building to meet public safety standards and so both fire stations can accommodate full-time staff.
“The replacement of Fire Station #2 will enhance Fire and EMS services for Town of Beloit citizens and the greater Beloit area,” said Town of Beloit Town Administrator Tim Wellnitz.
“Whether it’s a structure fire, COVID or building safety, Wisconsin’s Fire and EMS are at the front lines of safety in our villages, towns and cities,” DOA secretary-designee Dan Hereth said. “I am excited we can continue supporting their efforts to keep Wisconsin safe.”