Town of Madison absorbed into cities of Madison and Fitchburg

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Town of Madison has been absorbed into the cities of Madison and Fitchburg.
The change officially takes place Monday, Oct. 31.
This is a long time coming, as an agreement was originally made in 2003.
The map below, provided by Fitchburg, shows the sections in blue being absorbed by Madison and the green areas going to Fitchburg.
Now that the change is in place, some services are different for residents, including where you may vote.
The cities are doing their part to make the transition a smooth one by providing resources. Click HERE to learn more about the absorption.