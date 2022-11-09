Town of Middleton clerk cites unprecedented voter turnout as reason for long lines

TOWN OF MIDDLETON (WKOW) — The town of Middleton Clerk is explaining why lines were so long at the town's polling place.
Barabara Roesslein said in a statement to 27 News that voter turnout was "unprecedented." According to her this is why the line was so long at the town's polling place it was seen wrapping around the building at times.
She went on to explain that in 2020, 4,838 people voted in the town, with 1,047 of those votes being in person. This year, she said 3,823 people voted, with 1,919 of the votes being in person, nearly doubling the in-person vote.
Roesslein said the town has grown, and even with adding a voting machine, they can only process 294 voters each hour.
"Anticipating high turnout, the Town Board did increase the number of poll workers to assist in this election and the Town Board will explore available options for future elections that may assist in reducing the wait," Roesslein said. "Additional staff were added during the day to assist with processing absentee ballots, enabling poll workers to handle in-person voting and same-day registrations."
Roesslein said no one who was in line prior to polls closing at 8 p.m. was turned away.