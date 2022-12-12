 Skip to main content
Toys for Tots donations collected at WKOW

  Updated
  • 0
Toys for Tots collection at WKOW 12-12-2022

MADISON (WKOW) -- Your donations will make Christmas brighter for families that need a little extra help during the holidays.

Every year, WKOW, the Marine Corps Reserve and many businesses in the Madison area collect toys, books and other gifts for Toys for Tots. The toys are then distributed to registered families.

Over the past few weeks, many community members dropped off toys at WKOW. On Monday, members of the Marine Corps Reserve came to pick them up. 

Michael Cucinotta, the Toys for Tots coordinator, says the program will support almost 8,000 kids this year.

