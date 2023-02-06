Trace Adkins set as sendoff performer for Wisconsin State Fair

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — Another beloved country music star will close out the final day of the Wisconsin State Fair this summer.
The fair announced Monday that Trace Adkins will bring a "mix of classic country and adventurous, good-natured showmanship" to the Main Stage at 6 p.m. on Sunday August 13.
The fair said concertgoers can expect to hear some of Adkin's top tracks during his performance.
All seats for this concert are reserved and the price range is between $36-$46. Each ticket also includes admission to the fair on the day of the show. Tickets go on sale February 10.
Visit the Wisconsin State Fair website to learn how to purchase tickets.