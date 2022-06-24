Tracking a chance for rain on Saturday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a few days of sunshine and light winds, albeit a bit humid, a low pressure system is going to be moving in as we head into Saturday. That low will bring the area its next chance and, though not likely, a severe thunderstorm or two as well. After that, though, comfortable conditions return.
Friday will remain quiet, with sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the low 90s. Winds are still going to be light and out of the south. At times, it will feel humid so make sure that you are taking it easy outside, staying hydrated and cool.
Starting late Friday, overnight and throughout Saturday we'll see the chance for rain as a low pressure system moves into the area. The best chance for rain is going to be in the morning hours on Saturday as the low moves through the forecast area.
As we move into the later parts of Saturday, the cold front may spark a second round of showers and storms. It'll depend on how fast this system moves - the faster it moves, the better chance we'll have of remain dry throughout the rest of Saturday.
Regardless, the cold front moves through Saturday and more comfortable air moves in starting Sunday lasting through Monday.