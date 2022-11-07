Tracking a mid/late week low

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
We are going to stay generally quiet through Tuesday night. From there, a low pressure system is going to move in from the southwest throughout Thursday, Friday and Saturday bringing the Plains and Midwest unseasonably warm weather followed by cold temperatures.
Sky conditions are going to remain quiet Monday night through most of Tuesday night but starting Tuesday night, isolated rain showers may be possible as our next system begins to impact us. Temperatures are going to remain seasonal on Tuesday as well with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Clouds continue to increase with most of the rain on Wednesday during the morning hours then moving north. Temperatures start to climb into the 60s.
By Thursday, our highs will be at or near record setting in the upper 60s to low 70s with a chance for rain mainly overnight into Friday as the cold front swings through. And this cold front is going to be strong.
It'll drop our highs from the 70s on Thursday to the 40s, early, on Friday then into the 30s for the remainder of the forecast.