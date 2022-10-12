Tracking a wet and windy Wednesday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A passing cold front is bringing showers and storms this morning before winds shift causing temperatures to drop.
Showers and a few rumbles of thunder continue through the early afternoon before a break. A few more showers look likely by this evening as some moisture wraps around on the back side of this low pressure system.
Temps will stay in the low 60s through the day as winds shift from the south to the west gusting up to 30 mph. We stay chilly Thursday in the low 50s with a few sprinkles or light showers possible. We'll get near freezing by early Friday with low 50s in the afternoon through the weekend.